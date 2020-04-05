IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS CONCERNED OVER CARE FACILITY COMMUNITY SPREAD

As Iowa’s number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the state’s Department of Public Health is focusing concern on nursing homes and other long term care facilities.

The Public Health Department says more than 10% of all positive cases in Iowa are occurring among long term care staff and residents and more than 40% of all deaths in the state are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

That underscores COVID-19 posing the most risk for older adults above the age of 60 with chronic health conditions, resulting in more severe illness and death.

Sunday an additional 8 deaths were reported, with 4 victims age 61-80 and 4 aged 81 or older.

That brings Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll to 22 including three on Saturday, doubling the previous number as of last Friday.

There were 83 additional positive cases reported Sunday for a total of 868 positive cases.

There were an additional 519 negative tests for a total of 9,973 negative tests to date.

According to IDPH,

Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 83 individuals include:

Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

***70 of Linn County’s 161 positive cases (43%) can be attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.