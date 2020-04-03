WORLD PORK EXPO CANCELLED FOR 2ND STRAIGHT YEAR

The World Pork Expo in Des Moines is among the latest casualties to coronavirus.
Jen Sorenson of Ankeny, president-elect of the National Pork Producers Council, says the gathering that was slated for June in Des Moines is being called off due to the pandemic:
It marks two years in a row the expo has been thwarted by disease.
The June 2019 edition was cancelled because of fears about African Swine Flu.
Sorenson says hopefully, it’ll be back in 2021:
The event typically brings 20-thousand people from around the world to central Iowa.
Radio Iowa