WORLD PORK EXPO CANCELLED FOR 2ND STRAIGHT YEAR

The World Pork Expo in Des Moines is among the latest casualties to coronavirus.

Jen Sorenson of Ankeny, president-elect of the National Pork Producers Council, says the gathering that was slated for June in Des Moines is being called off due to the pandemic:

It marks two years in a row the expo has been thwarted by disease.

The June 2019 edition was cancelled because of fears about African Swine Flu.

Sorenson says hopefully, it’ll be back in 2021:

The event typically brings 20-thousand people from around the world to central Iowa.

