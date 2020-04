SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS TO OFFER CONTINUOUS LEARNING

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL TRANSFER TO VOLUNTARY CONTINUOUS LEARNING.

PARENTS OF STUDENTS RECEIVED A ROBO CALL FROM SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN FRIDAY AFTERNOON ANNOUNCING THE DECISION:

OC…………..APRIL 30. :28

AN E-MAIL FROM THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS STARTING NEXT WEEK, TEACHERS WILL CONTACT STUDENTS TO PROVIDE SPECIFIC LESSONS.

THE HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS WILL BE GIVEN LESSONS THROUGH CANVAS.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS THAT ARE ENROLLED IN COLLEGE COURSES THIS SEMESTER MUST CONTINUE TO FULFILL COURSE REQUIREMENTS

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS WILL SEND A MESSAGE TO ALL FAMILIES WITH SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO ACCESS LESSONS.

THE DISTRICT IS ORGANIZING A LIST OF LOCATIONS WHERE STUDENTS WILL BE ABLE TO ACCESS WI-FI.

THE LIST WILL BE SHARED NEXT WEEK.

THE LAST DAY OF SCHOOL, WHETHER IN PERSON OR THROUGH VOLUNTARY CONTINUOUS LEARNING, WILL BE TUESDAY, JUNE 2ND.