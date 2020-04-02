NOEM NOT PLANNING ON ISSUING “STAY AT HOME” ORDER

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says people should keep their distance as a way to slow the spread of coronavirus, but she does not plan to issue a “stay at home” order.
Noem says she respects people’s rights:
Governor Noem says people have to be responsible for their own safety:
Noem says what works in larger cities and states may not be appropriate in South Dakota:
The latest report shows one hundred twenty-nine positive cases of coronavirus out of almost four thousand tests.
There have now been two South Dakota deaths connected to the virus.
