Home Local News COVID-19 NOEM NOT PLANNING ON ISSUING “STAY AT HOME” ORDER

NOEM NOT PLANNING ON ISSUING “STAY AT HOME” ORDER

By
Woody Gottburg
-
24
0
SHARE

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says people should keep their distance as a way to slow the spread of coronavirus, but she does not plan to issue a “stay at home” order.

Noem says she respects people’s rights:

OC…..in our state. :20

Governor Noem says people have to be responsible for their own safety:

OC……of their families :16

Noem says what works in larger cities and states may not be appropriate in South Dakota:

OC……..what we have seen. :21

The latest report shows one hundred twenty-nine positive cases of coronavirus out of almost four thousand tests.

There have now been two South Dakota deaths connected to the virus.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR