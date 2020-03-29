THREE WEEKS LATER…LIFE IS CHANGED DUE TO COVID-19

Sunday marked three weeks since the first positive case of COVID-19 was determined in Iowa.
Governor Kim Reynolds reflected on how life has changed for all of us in that time period:
OC…………one nation. :28
Reynolds gave an update on Iowa’s numbers, which included a fourth death from COVID-19 in the state:
OC……….as of last evening. :16
The governor says she expects numbers to increase in the state because of the increased testing and one other reason:
OC……..medical attention. ;21
Reynolds says it remains important for Iowans to stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing, and limit trips to the store to avoid crowds.