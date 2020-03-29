THREE WEEKS LATER…LIFE IS CHANGED DUE TO COVID-19

Sunday marked three weeks since the first positive case of COVID-19 was determined in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds reflected on how life has changed for all of us in that time period:

OC…………one nation. :28

Reynolds gave an update on Iowa’s numbers, which included a fourth death from COVID-19 in the state:

OC……….as of last evening. :16

The governor says she expects numbers to increase in the state because of the increased testing and one other reason:

OC……..medical attention. ;21

Reynolds says it remains important for Iowans to stay home as much as possible, practice social distancing, and limit trips to the store to avoid crowds.