FOURTH POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE IN WOODBURY COUNTY

Siouxland District Health was notified today (Saturday) of COVID-19 case #4 for Woodbury County.

The individual is a female, age 18 to 40 (young adult) and has a history of travel. The individual is self- isolating at home.

That brings Iowa’s total to 299 positive cases.

64 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19 were reported by the state.

There have been a total of 4,375 negative tests to date.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 64 individuals include:

Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Boone County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Buchanan County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Harrison County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Keokuk County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Polk County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-aged (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Poweshiek County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Shelby County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Taylor County, 1 adult (18-40 years)