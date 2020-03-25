MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE COURSES TO BE ONLINE ONLY THROUGH SPRING

Morningside College is shifting to online coursework for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

President John Reynders sent a letter to students Wednesday that there will be no in-person classes.

All 2020 May Terms are canceled and any student with junior or senior status who has not completed a May Term and will graduate by May 2021 will have the requirement waived.

Morningside will also close the residence halls effective April 8th at noon.

Students are encouraged to move out at their earliest convenience.

Reynders also told students to not return to campus if they are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone who is.