MONONA COUNTY REPORTS FIRST POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 21 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 145 positive cases as of Wednesday.

There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

None of those new cases were from northwest Iowa.

After that report came out, Burgess Public Health in Onawa released a statement that the Iowa Department of Public Health had confirmed Monona County’s 1st case of novel coronavirus.

The health department says that individual is self-isolating at home.