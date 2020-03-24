WOODBURY TREASURER SWITCHES TO DRIVE THROUGH SERVICE ONLY

The Woodbury County Treasurers office will no longer be open for public access as of Wednesday due to Corona virus restrictions.

Customers who need to renew their vehicle and pay property taxes can do so through the mail or on the Woodbury County website. www.woodburycountyiowa.gov

Then click on Treasurer’s dept.

You can call for your pin# or receipt # if you do not have it. 712-279-6500 for Vehicle and 712-279-6495 for Tax.

The drive-up window on the south side of the building will be open for vehicle dealer drop off and renewals with cash or check only.

If you have your tax stub and a check written for the correct amount, that can also be dropped off at the drive-up window.

They will also have a drop box next to the drive-up window where payments for vehicle renewal and tax will also be accepted.

Do not put cash in drop box; personal check, money order or cashier check only.