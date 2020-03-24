PATE EXTENDS ABSENTEE VOTING STATEWIDE

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is extending the absentee voting period to 40 days for residents who choose to vote by mail in the June 2nd primary.

He is also encouraging Iowans to cast ballots by mail, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

OC…….of COVID-19. :09

The change will allow voters more time to send their ballots and provide county auditors a longer window for processing.

Curbside voting, as always, is an option for Iowans with disabilities and those who might have difficulty entering a polling place.

This option will also be available in the June primary to voters who are in the high-risk population for the coronavirus.

The absentee voting period for mailed ballots in the June primary will begin on April 23rd.