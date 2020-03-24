FIRST COVID-19 DEATH REPORTED IN IOWA

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death associated with novel coronavirus in the state.

The individual was an older adult, 61-80 years of age, and a resident of Dubuque County.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement saying quote “Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time”.

Reynolds continues to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk.