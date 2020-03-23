2ND POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE IN WOODBURY COUNTY (Update)

Woodbury County has a second confirmed case of COVID-19.

Siouxland District Health says it’s an adult male between the ages of 61 and 80 who is recovering at home.

That’s one of 15 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, bringing the state total to 105 cases.

None of the other new cases are in Northwest Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds expects the number of cases to increase as testing also increases in the state:

OC……….grow for awhile. :20

There have been a total of 2,043 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

UPDATED 3:10PM and at 3:55pm 3/23/20

——————————————-

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years) Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

