SIOUXLAND HEALTH OFFICIALS DISCUSS LOCAL COVID-19 CASE

Siouxland District Health Director Kevin Grieme says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a resident of Woodbury County:

OC…………not hospitalized. :13

Deputy Director Tyler Brock says it has not been determined if the case is community spread or travel related:

OC………there in this case. ;17

He declined to say where in the county the woman lives or where she is employed.

Brock says the focus will be on the woman’s closest contacts in limiting the spread:

OC…………things like that. :24

Grieme says while this is the first confirmed local case, it’s likely not the last that we will see:

OC………..their priority. :15

That includes practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow, plus staying home when ill.

Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness.

OC…….originally appearing. :22

Most mildly ill Iowans may not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19.