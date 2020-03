ARREST MADE IN SIOUX CITY STABBING INCIDENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN A STABBING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

41-YEAR-OLD JASON PERSONS OF SIOUX CITY IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY.

PERSONS IS CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY STABBING AN ADULT MALE VICTIM AROUND 12:30AM THURSDAY AT THE AMERICINN HOTEL AT 4230 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

THE VICTIM HAD BEEN STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

POLICE SAY THE VICTIM, WHOSE NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED, IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER FROM HIS INJURIES.

PERSONS IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $15,000 BOND.