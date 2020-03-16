NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE SUSPENDS ITS SESSION

The Nebraska Legislature has suspended its session to try to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Lawmakers were off on Monday but had been set to reconvene Tuesday.

The session has now been postponed and it’s not clear when lawmakers will return to the Capitol.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, says roughly two-thirds of the Legislature’s 49 senators are in the high-risk category if they were to catch the virus.

The Legislature’s decision came as the number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska had climbed to 18.