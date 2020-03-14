IOWA’S 18TH COVID-19 CASE IS 1ST COMMUNITY SPREAD INCIDENT

Iowa’s 18th positive case of COVID-19 is an older adult age 61-80, and a resident of Dallas County.

Governor Kim Reynolds said Saturday night that this is the first case of community spread in our state:

Reynolds says there are new recommendations for individuals with underlying conditions, and all Iowans should be prepared for cancellations and disruptions in routine activities:

She says health care organizations should also review their contingency plans and consider how tele-health can support the needs of Iowans.

The governor is still not asking public schools to close though:

Reynolds advises all Iowans, but especially older residents, to protect their health:

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.

The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.