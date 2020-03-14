IOWA’S 18TH COVID-19 CASE IS 1ST COMMUNITY SPREAD INCIDENT

Iowa’s 18th positive case of COVID-19 is an older adult age 61-80, and a resident of Dallas County.
Governor Kim Reynolds said Saturday night that this is the first case of community spread in our state:
OC……….they became infected. ;11
Reynolds says there are new recommendations for individuals with underlying conditions, and all Iowans should be prepared for cancellations and disruptions in routine activities:
OC……….high risk groups. :21
She says health care organizations should also review their contingency plans and consider how tele-health can support the needs of Iowans.
The governor is still not asking public schools to close though:
OC…………two to four weeks. ;21
Reynolds advises all Iowans, but especially older residents, to protect their health:
OC………when feasible. ;25
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19.
The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.