SYMPHONY & DANCING WITH THE STARS ORPHEUM EVENTS PPD

The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra has postponed Saturday’s concert indefinitely.

The symphony says the health and safety of their musicians, patrons, and staff is their highest priority.

All other symphony activities and events are also suspended until further notice.

The organization will work with the city and state to determine the next steps regarding the remainder of the 2019-2020 season.

The symphony says it will provide details on ticket exchanges and refunds in the next two weeks.

The Dancing With The Stars Live 2020 Tour event scheduled for Sunday, March 15th at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City has also been postponed.

Promoters say the entire tour is being postponed effective Friday, March 13th due to the concerns surrounding the current global health situation.

All tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates once they are announced.

Purchasers will be notified in the coming weeks with details about the rescheduled show dates.