SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE PASSES BUDGET & HEMP MEASURES

The South Dakota Legislature worked into Thursday night as they completed the main part of their session for the year and passed a balanced budget.

Lawmakers approved a 2% boost to funding for salary for teachers, state employees and people who work for nonprofits with government funding in passing a budget that will start in July.

Legislators also approved a $3.5 million dollar proposal to legalize industrial hemp in South Dakota and Governor Kristi Noem says she will sign it.

There was also funding approved for building several university buildings and to repair aging bridges.