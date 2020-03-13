SIOUX CITY CATHOLIC DIOCESE TAKES MAJOR STEPS TO COMBAT COVID-19

Sioux City’s Catholic Diocese is also taking steps to help stop the spread of the corona virus.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless issued mandates to the priests and deacons of the diocese Friday afternoon that includes dispensing ll Catholics over age 65 and anyone, regardless of age, with underlying medical issues, from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

Those with a sincere belief that they are at risk or ill do not have to attend Mass.

The distribution of wine in the chalice at Communion is suspended immediately.

The bishop also “strongly recommended that Communion in the form of the Body of Christ be received in the hand as opposed to on the tongue.

Priests and greeters should refrain from shaking hands or touching parishioners and should not hand out bulletins or other materials.

Bishop Nickless has also cancelled several diocesan events “in the abundance of caution,” including the March 28th Women’s Conference in Storm Lake, the April 2nd Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City and the April 4th Men’s Conference in Le Mars.

The memo also explained pastors at all diocesan parishes are mandated to remove holy water from “hand fonts,” and must provide hand sanitizer at church entrances. Other mandates include: