BRIAR CLIFF TO ALSO SWITCH TO ONLINE LEARNING

Briar Cliff University is the latest campus to move to online learning because of the corona virus outbreak.

Classes at Briar Cliff will be suspended March 16th through the 18th to allow for the transition to online learning.

Online instruction will begin Thursday, March 19th and continue through Easter weekend, with classes resuming April 14th.

The decision was made to maintain the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and community.

There has been no known exposure to the virus in the Briar Cliff community.

Residential on-campus students may choose to return home or stay in their residence hall.

Residence halls and dining services will remain open.