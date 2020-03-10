NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNEY TIPS OFF WEDNESDAY

Thirty-two NAIA women’s basketball teams are in Sioux City for the annual National Women’s Division Two Basketball Championships.

The games begin at 8:30 Wednesday morning at the Tyson Events Center and tournament co-director Corey Westra says all of the teams made it in over the weekend without being hampered by the weather:

Sioux City has hosted the Division II tournament since 1998 and this is the last year the tournament will consist of 32 teams in one location:

The Morningside Mustangs are the host team this year and Westra, who also serves as Commissioner of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, says there are several other GPAC teams playing in the tourney:

Sioux City will continue to host the championship through at least 2024.

The NAIA Women’s Basketball Divisions I and II merge in the fall of 2020.