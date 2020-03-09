NEBRASKA PREPARES FOR MORE CORONA VIRUS CASES

There are now three cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

Governor Pete Ricketts updated his state’s situation in a Monday morning news conference:

OC……….at home. ;15

The woman related to the men remains hospitalized in the Nebraska Bio-containment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Ricketts says people can help stop the spread of the virus by “Social Distancing” themselves in different ways:

OC……..your elbow. :22

The governor also hopes employers are preparing for options in case several of their workers would become ill:

OC…………..able to do that. :22

Ricketts says of course if anyone shows up to work when they are sick, their employer should immediately send them home.