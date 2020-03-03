USD TO BUILD NEW HEALTH SCIENCES BUILDING

The Joint Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature has approved a bill providing five million dollars for a new health sciences building at USD in Vermillion.

The building would be built on the current site of Julian Hall and bring together a number of health science majors scattered across the campus.

USD President Sheila Gestring says the new building will help train and provide people needed to work in health care facilities in the state:

Gestring says they expect rapid growth in the need for these students:

Total cost for the project is expected to be about twenty-two million dollars with most of that raised privately.

