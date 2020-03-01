SUFFRAGE WAGON RECALLS FIGHT FOR WOMEN’S VOTING RIGHTS

The Sioux City Public Museum is one of the first places in Iowa to display a replica Suffrage Wagon that was used in parades from 1913-1920.

Museum Education Curator Theresa Weaver-Bayse says the wagons were used in parades in an attempt to convince male lawmakers to pass the 19th Amendment, that would give women the right to vote.

Iowa played an important role in getting women in America the right to vote:

The original Suffrage Wagon is housed in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History.

The Suffrage Wagon is on public display at the Sioux City Public Museum through March 13th.