SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS AWARD $100,000 TO AREA NON-PROFITS

Twenty-two area organizations received a financial boost to their programs Friday thanks to Siouxland Dairy Queen.

The company handed out grants ranging from $500 to $13,000 as part of the 2nd Annual DQ Smiles & Stories grant program.

Jarrod DeGeorgia is Operations Manager for the local Dairy Queens:

Sarah Morgan accepted a $2500 grant for Camp High Hopes:

Linda Scheid received $5000 for the Food Bank of Siouxland:

Dairy Queen awarded a total of $100,000 to the various non-profit organizations throughout the communities they serve.