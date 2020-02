SIOUX CITY & GJILAN, KOSOVO BECOME “SISTER CITIES”

SIOUX CITY HAS FORMED A SISTER CITY PARTNERSHIP WITH A CITY IN KOSOVO.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SIGNED THE AGREEMENT WITH THE MAYOR OF GJILAN IN A CEREMONY WEDNESDAY IN CITY HALL.

HE SAYS THE RELATIONSHIP STARTED WITH IOWA NATIONAL GUARD UNITS SERVING IN KOSOVO FOLLOWING THE WAR IN THAT NATION:

OC……….SISTER STATE AS WELL. :23

LUTFI HAZIRI IS THE MAYOR OF GJILAN:

OC………FARMERS MAINLY. :22

GJILAN IS ONE OF THE FIVE BIGGEST METROPOLITAN AREAS IN KOSOVO:

OC…………..REGULAR RESIDENTS. ;17

A SIOUX CITY DELEGATION WILL MAKE A VISIT TO KOSOVO AROUND THE SECOND WEEK OF JUNE.