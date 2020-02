SUPERVISORS WON’T MEET BECAUSE OF LACK OF QUORUM

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL NOT MEET TUESDAY BECAUSE OF THE LACK OF A QUORUM.

CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG IS TRAVELING OVERSEAS THIS WEEK AND SUPERVISOR MARTY POTTEBAUM IS IN LOUISIANA ATTENDING MARDI GRAS FESTIVITIES.

SINCE JEREMY TAYLOR LEFT THE BOARD A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO, THAT LEAVES ONLY ROCKY DEWITT AND KEITH RADIG ABLE TO ATTEND, NOT ENOUGH MEMBERS TO CONDUCT A LEGAL MEETING.

IT’S UNUSUAL THAT A MEETING WOULD BE CANCELLED DURING BUDGET DISCUSSIONS.

COUNTY OFFICIALS SAY IT’S THE FIRST TIME IN AT LEAST OVER 20 YEARS A WEEKLY SUPERVISORS MEETING HAS BEEN CANCELLED DURING BUDGET DISCUSSIONS.