FIRST THREE BATTERY PARK OUTDOOR CONCERTS ANNOUNCED

Three well known national acts have been booked for outdoor concerts at Battery Park this summer.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Concert Series includes Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly performing on Saturday, May 30th.

Grammy Award-nominated rock band Papa Roach with Hollywood Undead will rock the stage on Tuesday, July 14th.

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown performs on Friday, August 7th.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m. online at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop.

Shows in Battery Park are open to all ages.