TWO INJURED IN ACCIDENT NEAR REMSEN

Two people were injured in a two vehicle crash late Friday afternoon north of Remsen.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says an eastbound Hummer on county road C-16 failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with county road L-14.

The Hummer was struck by an oncoming Nissan Rogue with the impact sending both vehicles into the northeast ditch.

The driver of the Nissan, 45-year-old Anne Bandstra of Pella, and her 15-year-old female passenger, were injured and taken first to Orange City Hospital and then transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hummer, 39-year-old Michelle Rose of Hinton, was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.