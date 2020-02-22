SIOUX CITY TO BEGIN SISTER CITY TIE WITH GJILAN KOSOVO

Mayor Bob Scott and the Sioux City City Council will welcome leaders from Gjilan, (jill-AHN) Kosovo this Wednesday for a Sister City Agreement Ceremony.

It’s to celebrate a new partnership between Sioux City and Gjilan.

The Gjilan, Kosovo Sister City Committee is a volunteer advisory committee made up of seven community members with the mission to promote city exchanges in a variety of areas, such as culture, education, arts, and economy.

The ceremony will take place at noon Wednesday in the council chambers at City Hall.