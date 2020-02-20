LINEHAN HOPES TO BOLSTER SUPPORT FOR NEBRASKA PROPERTY TAX BILL

A Nebraska senator who is pushing the Legislature’s main bill to lower property taxes says she hopes to reach a deal with opponents who are trying to derail it out of concern that it could hurt the state’s K-12 public schools.

Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, says she will try to find an agreement with school officials who are lobbying against the measure.

The bill has won support from farm and business groups and Gov. Pete Ricketts because it would lower taxes that have risen over the last decade.

School administrators, school boards and the state teachers’ union argue it would hinder their long-term flexibility.

The first hours of debate on the measure concluded without a vote Thursday.