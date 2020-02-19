IOWA APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS JUDICIAL SELECTION PROCESS

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld a district court ruling dismissing a lawsuit seeking to undo changes to the state’s judicial nominating system.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed those changes into law last year.

The bill was introduced on the last day of the 2019 legislative session.

It now gives the governor authority to name another member to the 17-member commission that nominates candidates for openings on the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Reynolds praised that commission.

Reynolds has appointed one Iowa Supreme Court justice and two appeals court judges under the new system.

An attorney for the Democratic lawmakers who brought the lawsuit says he will appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court.