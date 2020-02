SIX INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH AT 17TH & COURT

SIX PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE CRASH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED WHEN A B-M-W TRAVELING SOUTH ON COURT STREET STRUCK AN EASTBOUND HONDA PILOT THAT PULLED OUT FROM 17TH STREET ONTO COURT JUST BEFORE 6:30 A.M.

THE B-M-W WAS TRAVELING FAST ENOUGH THAT THE COLLISION KNOCKED THE HONDA INTO A UTILITY POLE.

POLICE SAY THREE ADULT MALES AND A JUVENILE FEMALE IN THE HONDA WERE INJURED AND TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.

ALL FOUR PEOPLE IN THE B-M-W RAN AWAY FROM THE SCENE OF THE ACCIDENT.

TWO OF THOSE FOUR LATER SHOWED UP AT LOCAL HOSPITALS WITH MINOR INJURIES AND WERE QUESTIONED BY POLICE.

POLICE SAY ALCOHOL WAS FOUND IN THE B-M-W.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG