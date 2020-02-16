SMITH NAMED INTERIM CHAIR OF IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY

The Iowa Democratic Party has selected State Representative Mark Smith to serve as interim chairman to replace Troy Price;

Price resigned last week following a meltdown in the state’s lead-off presidential caucuses:

The Democratic State Central Committee voted Saturday to install Smith, who is from Marshalltown, and acknowledged the difficulties of the past two weeks.

He promises to restore trust in the party:

Smith says his first priority will be to travel around the state to hear the concerns of party activists.

He is now a member of the Democratic National Committee and will be engaged in the debate over whether Iowa’s Democratic Party Caucuses should be first in 2024.