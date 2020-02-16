SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON GUN CHARGE

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to federal prison on a gun charges.

29-year-old Kenneth Everett was sentenced last week to 3 years and one month in federal prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Everett was previously convicted of robbery in Mississippi.

He pleaded guilty last October 4th after being arrested in July to firing a revolver during an altercation with another man at a gas station on West 7th Street.

That individual, Eleazar Lopez-Martinez had chased Everett with a knife for unknown reasons.

Lopez-Martinez, was stabbed to death a week later in an unrelated incident.

Everett is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison