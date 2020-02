TWO VEHICLE CRASH CLAIMS LIFE OF CHEROKEE, IOWA WOMAN

A CHEROKEE, IOWA WOMAN HAS DIED IN A COLLISION BETWEEN HER CAR AND A SEMI TRUCK NEAR MARCUS THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 26-YEAR-OLD ALEXA BREWSTER DIED WHEN SHE PULLED OUT FROM A STOP SIGN ON HIGHWAY 143 AND WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING SEMI ON HIGHWAY 3 AT THE INTERSECTION OF THOSE TWO ROADWAYS.

BREWSTER’S CAR ENDED UP IN A DITCH AND THE WESTBOUND SEMI ENDED UP IN THE EASTBOUND LANE OF HIGHWAY 3.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED TO THE SEMI DRIVER, 52-YEAR-OLD DAVID TEN NAPEL OF LE MARS.