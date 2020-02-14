SETTLEMENT REACHED IN FATAL SCHOOL BUS FIRE

The Riverside Community School District has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in a settlement to the family of a 16-year-old girl who died in a 2017 school bus fire that also killed the 74-year-old bus driver.

The district reached the settlement with the family of Megan Klindt, who died when the bus became stuck in a ditch.

That led to a fire in the engine compartment that spread to the passenger compartment.

The fire also killed driver Donnie Hendricks.

Klindt’s family sued for negligence and wrongful death in 2018, saying the school district knew Hendricks was in poor health but still allowed him to drive the bus.