CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED MURDER DROPPED AGAINST SHOOTING SUSPECT

Charges of attempted murder have been dismissed against a Sioux City man who was accused in the shooting of two people the night of January 31st near West 7th and Sioux Street.

One of the victims says the suspect, 18-year-old Matthew Bol, was not the person that shot them and that another person is responsible.

A male and a female victim were each wounded in that incident.

The unidentified male was taken to MercyOne Hospital that night in critical condition.

The woman with a gunshot wound to the leg checked herself in to St. Luke’s Unity Point Hospital.

A judge dismissed the charges in the furtherance of justice, which allows the state to gather further evidence and identify other witnesses and possible suspects in the matter.