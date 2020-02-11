SUSPECT CAUGHT IN GRAB AND RUN JEWELRY STORE HEIST

A grab and run jewelry store theft ended quickly Tuesday morning with the arrest of the suspect.

Sioux City Police say the male suspect entered Gunderson’s Jewelry at 4830 Sergeant Road just before 10:30am, grabbed a watch valued at $20,700 and ran out of the store.

Police obtained a description of the suspect and his car and spotted the vehicle a short distance from the store.

After a vehicle pursuit, the suspect attempted to run away on foot and was caught in the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue.

50-year-old Antony Q. Perkins of Omaha was booked into Woodbury County Jail on charges of 1st degree Theft, Eluding, and other traffic charges related to the pursuit.

The stolen watch was recovered.