GRASSLEY HOPEFUL FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICE LIMIT BILL

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says having President Trump tout his prescription drug bill during the State of the Union speech last Tuesday has been a boost.

Now, Grassley hopes to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and this is his message:

OC……..negotiate with ya.” :13

Grassley and the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee have been working on legislation that would limit prescription drug price hikes to the rate of inflation.

The bill would lower out-of-pocket costs for seniors on Medicare, too.

OC………United States Senate.” :05

Bills need just 51 votes to pass the senate, but at least 60 senators must agree to allow debate.

Grassley says he’s telling his Republican colleagues in the Senate the polls show voters consider prescription drug costs a top concern:

OC……….prescription drugs.” :16

A dozen Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors of Grassley’s bill.

……………..