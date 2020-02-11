DEER DISEASE ISSUES CONCERN IOWA D-N-R

Woodbury County is one of four new Iowa counties where wild deer testing positive for Chronic Wasting Disease has been confirmed.

Iowa D-N-R spokesman, Mick Klemesrud says C-W-D in the just ended season dramatically increased:

The first positive case was confirmed in the 2013-2014 hunting season.

The 43 confirmed cases this year surpasses the previous high of 18 found in 2018-2019.

Klemesrud says the D-N-R will continue its effort to slow C-W-D.

C-W-D attacks the brain of the deer and is always fatal.

Klemesrud says it is not the same as Hemorrhagic Disease.

It is not believed that humans can contract C-W-D by eating venison; however, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends, when hunting in areas with C-W-D to consider having the deer tested before eating the meat.

The D-N-R provides a way to check on C-W-D tests on their website.