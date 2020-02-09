ENTREPALOOZA BEGINS MONDAY AT BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY

Briar Cliff University begins 10 days of entrepreneurial events this evening as part of their annual Entrepalooza.

Professor Judy Thompson says the kickoff event is “Brewing Up An Idea”at 6:30pm in the St. Francis Center:

Student Raoul Perez is part of Briar Cliff’s Enactus Business Organization and says there are two main events, with the first taking place Tuesday evening across town at Western Iowa Tech’s Rocklin Center:

The other main event is a brand new one next Wednesday, February 19th , at 6:30pm in the St. Francis Center:

A networking event will be held at P’s Pizza house in Le Mars this Thursday from 5pm until 7pm.