FRANKE RESIGNS AS HARD ROCK GENERAL MANAGER

The General Manager of Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has resigned.

Jim Franke submitted his letter of resignation to the Missouri River Historical Development Board at their meeting Friday morning.

MRHD is the non-profit license holder for the casino.

Franke took over as general manager in March of 2018, but says it’s recently been a strain on his personal life as his wife has spent most of the past year in Illinois helping their daughter care for her three young children.

Franke says that combined with Peninsula Pacific Entertainment taking over as sole owners of the casino property makes this the best time to step away and return home.

He expects to leave in early March, but says he will stay as long as it takes to ensure a smooth transition.