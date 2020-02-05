UNICAMERAL EXPANSION PROPOSAL ON HOLD FOR NOW

A proposal to expand Nebraska’s Legislature from 49 to 55 senators has hit a wave of opposition.

The proposal by Speaker Jim Scheer faces an uncertain future after lawmakers failed to reach a vote on it Wednesday after a three-hour legislative debate.

It will only return for a vote if Scheer can show that it has at least 33 supportive senators required to overcome a filibuster.

Scheer says he introduced the measure to ensure that rural constituents have easier access to their elected representatives.

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the cost of adding more senators.

Adding more senators could also boost the Republican majority in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

Scheer says he plans to continue discussing the issue with senators but doesn’t know whether he has the votes he needs.