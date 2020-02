A Woodbury County woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Blanche Hamilton of Sergeant Bluff won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lady Luck 7” scratch game.

She purchased her winning ticket at the local Casey’s on Gaul Drive in Sergeant Bluff, and claimed her prize on Friday at the lottery’s regional office in Storm Lake.

Lady Luck 7 is a $10 scratch game that features seven top prizes of $100,000.