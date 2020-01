GUNSHOT FIRED IN BRIAR CLIFF DORM ROOM (UPDATE)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING AN ATTEMPTED ASSAULT THAT RESULTED IN A SHOT BEING FIRED AT A DORM ROOM AT BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

POLICE SAY A STUDENT TOLD THEM THAT THREE BLACK MALE SUSPECTS TRIED TO FORCE THEIR WAY INTO HIS DORM ROOM AROUND ONE A.M. IN ALVERNO HALL.

ONE OF THE SUSPECTS HAD A GUN AND WHEN THE STUDENT RESISTED, THE GUN WENT OFF, WITH A BULLET STRIKING THE CLOSET IN THE ROOM.

NO ONE WAS INJURED AND THE THREE SUSPECTS FLED THE SCENE.

A STATEMENT SENT TO BRIAR CLIFF STUDENTS BY THE CAMPUS ADMINISTRATION SAYS THE THREE SUSPECTS ARE NOT BELIEVED TO BE STUDENTS AT THE UNIVERSITY.

THE PERSON TARGETED BY THE THREE SUSPECTS IS ALSO NO LONGER ON CAMPUS PENDING THE POLICE INVESTIGATION.

NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME.