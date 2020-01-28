GRASSLEY READY FOR U-S-M-C-A TRADE SIGNING CEREMONY

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is scheduled to attend President Trump’s signing ceremony at the White House Wednesday morning for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Grassley says the updated trade deal opens new markets for made-in-America products.

The senator says the U-S-M-C-A will create thousands of jobs in the United States, while leveling the playing field for American farmers and manufacturers.

The pact will stipulate a rise in domestic content in automobile manufacturing, raising the level from around 62- to 75-percent of auto parts made in either the U-S, Canada or Mexico.

The agreement still needs to be ratified in Canada. Grassley says that’s anticipated sometime in February.

