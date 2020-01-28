BIG CHANGES APPROVED FOR RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD

Some big changes are coming to Riverside Boulevard in the upcoming road construction season.

The City Council voted 3-2 Monday evening to approve an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to reconfigure Riverside Boulevard from a four lane to a three lane roadway from War Eagle Drive to Military Road.

The project will convert Riverside Boulevard, which is also known as Iowa Highway 12, from two lanes in each direction to one lane each way with a two-way left turn lane in the middle, which removes left turning vehicles from the through lanes.

Many Riverside residents and business people, including Denise Bailey of Billy Boy Drive In, opposed the change:

City Public Works Director Dave Carney says the project will be re-evaluated after two years:

Mayor Bob Scott and Councilman Dan Moore voted against the project.

The reconstruction is expected to be completed in 2020.