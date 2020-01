YANG SAYS HE CAN MOVE THE COUNTRY FORWARD AS PRESIDENT

DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ANDREW YANG MADE A CAMPAIGN SWING THROUGH SIOUXLAND ON MONDAY.

YANG HELD A NOON TOWN HALL MEETING IN SIOUX CITY AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE.

AMONG THE POINTS THE ENTREPRENEUR AND FORMER CORPORATE LAWYER BROUGHT UP WERE THAT HE FAVORS TERM LIMITS FOR MEMBERS OF CONGRESS WITH CURRENT MEMBERS EXEMPT.

HE ALSO WANTS TO “DISTRIBUTE THE SWAMP”, PLAYING OFF OF ONE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN SLOGANS:

YANG SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS TURNED THE CLOCK BACK SINCE HE WAS ELECTED, BUT YANG SAYS HE WILL MOVE THE COUNTRY FORWARD IF PEOPLE “DO THE MATH”:

DAY 8 OF YANG’S BUS TOUR THROUGH IOWA INCLUDED STOPS IN ORANGE CITY AND LE MARS BEFORE COMING TO SIOUX CITY.