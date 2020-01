TWO SIOUX CITY BUSINESSES HIT BY BURGLARS

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR THOSE INVOLVED IN TWO BUSINESS BURGLARIES SUNDAY MORNING.

AUTHORITIES WERE CALLED TO BOMGAARS ALONG GORDON DRIVE AT 4:16 A.M. WHEN THEIR ALARM WAS TRIPPED.

OFFICERS SAY SOMEONE SMASHED THE FRONT DOOR AND STOLE NUMEROUS TOOLS.

THIS IS THE SECOND TIME THAT LOCATION HAS BEEN HIT BY BURGLARS IN THE PAST WEEK.

AT 4:51 A.M., A SECOND ALARM BEGAN TO RING AT A RENTAL STORE IN THE 3100 BLOCK OF SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD.

THE FRONT DOOR AT THAT LOCATION WAS ALSO SMASHED AND VARIOUS ITEMS WERE STOLEN.

AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT SAID IF THE TWO BURLGARIES ARE RELATED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THESE CRIMES, YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.